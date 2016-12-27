Nigeria: Please Take Us Home, FCT IDPs Tell Govt

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) at various camps in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged theFederal Government to return them to their home states as earlier promised.

The chairman of the IDPs at Wassa camp, Hamman Bukar, said they were ready to return to their states adding that their living conditions at the camp was disturbing.

He said it was sad that despite their several losses to insurgency government was not giving adequate attention to their living standards and relocation.

Bukar, who has been at the camp since 2014, said there are about 5,221 displaced persons in Wassa of which majority are indigenes of Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

"We are tired of government promises; they should return us to our villages. They have been coming to ask about our challenges but no assistance," Bukar said through an interpreter.

He said for more than nine months that a lawmaker donated a makeshift primary healthcare centre to the camp, area council authorities failed to post a health worker until December.

"I will like to go to my village," Geoffrey Bitrus, another displaced person said.

Bitrus said there are many orphans, widows and widowers at the camp who would like their status as a displaced person to be changed and resettle at their villages.

At the IDPs camp in Gongola, on the Jabi-Airport road bypass, Ernest Joseph Dabarijie said he would do anything to return to his village in Borno State.

He said the displaced persons live in pathetic conditions without potable source of water, quality healthcare services and unsanitary environment.

Reacting, the Director of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas G. Idriss, said plans were in top gear to relocate the displaced persons to their home states.

"We have gone far with the plans and they would have been relocated last week but for certain logistics reasons," he said.

He said by 2017, government would begin the relocation "as all the logistics have been put in place."

He however said the agency would only take the displaced persons to Maiduguri where they would be handed over to the Borno State government.