Kenyatta, Ruto Mourn John Keen

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Sunday mourned the death of ex-minister John Keen, saying Kenya had lost a patriot.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Hon. John Keen earlier today. Few Kenyans can claim a life of such courage, sacrifice, or achievement," President Kenyatta said in a statement.

"In colonial times, he stood firm in defence of African rights. By 1962, his energy and devotion to nationalist ideals had made him KANU's organising secretary," he added.

Mr Kenyatta said Mr Keen had played a vital role in preparing for KANU's elections ahead of Kenya's independence.

"Once independence was won, he represented Kajiado North in Parliament with distinction and also served in Cabinet," said Mr Kenyatta.

Throughout his life, he was generous with his time and property, outspoken in defence of what he believed was right, and a believer in a strong government that worked for its people, Mr Kenyatta said of Mr Keen.

"The late Keen was a defender and campaigner of human rights especially those of the Maa Community," said DP Ruto.

"He was on the forefront of championing democracy and freedom of expression. He served the people of Kenya diligently and with passion," he added in a series of tweets on his official page.

Mr Keen died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi at 1.30am on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the family said.