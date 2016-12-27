Nigeria: Yuletide - Share Gifts Not HIV - Naca

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has appealed to Nigerians to share gifts among loved ones in the spirit of the season and not share HIV.

In a statement to celebrate the yuletide season, NACA said Nigerians should demonstrate their love by avoiding 'risky' sexual behaviours that can propel the spread of HIV/AIDS.

"We will like to use this season to remind Nigerians to share and show the symbol of love responsibly. Doing so, we as a nation can halt the spread of HIV. There is a worrisome aspect festering during festive season, and this is the indiscriminate sexual and other negative activities during this period which can lead to uninformed decision making," the statement.

The Director General, NACA, Dr Sani Aliyu said "New Year resolutions must include knowing our HIV status and showing love affection to person's infected and affected by HIV" adding that all Nigerians must take a deliberate and bold steps to know their HIV status.

"Statistic has shown that only about 10 percent of Nigerians has ever taken an HIV test once, this is a major challenge which must be addressed urgently. The only gateway to HIV prevention, care and treatment remains HIV counselling and testing, so if we must win the battle, the percentage of Nigerians that test for HIV must move from the current statistics to at least 90 percent," he said.