25 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Undergo Successful Knee Surgery in Morocco

APR striker Onesme Twizerimana and Rayon Sports midfielder Kevin Muhire underwent successful knee surgeries in Casablanca, and the duo to stay in Morocco until January 4, 2017.

The pair will continue to receive treatment under the partnership agreement that exists between Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and their Moroccan counterparts, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

Twizerimana and Muhire will stay in Morocco until January 4 to ensure that they get the best medication being administered by the experienced Morocco national team doctor, Dr. Abderrazak Hifti before returning back home to start a 3-6 month rehabilitation.

Rwanda and Morocco FAs have an existing partnership since 2015 aimed at boosting technical development specifically in areas of medical assistance, infrastructure and nations team camps.

The partnership between FERWAFA and FRMF has seen various players revive their football career through the specialized treatment offered by the Moroccans.

Last month, APR FC young forward Blaise Itangishaka undergone a successful knee surgery at the time when Amavubi U20 featured in the First Morocco Partner states football tournament.

