Rwanda: She-Amavubi Ranked for the First Time By FIFA

Rwanda women's national football team, She-Amavubi, have been ranked for the first time in the FIFA world rankings released Friday in Zurich, Switzerland.

She-Amavubi are on 120th position with 908 points, ahead of Dominica Republic (900 points) and behind Grenada (914 points) after having participated in the inaugural CECAFA Women Championship held in Uganda in September.

Grace Nyinawumuntu team is ranked 21st on the continental behind the 2016 CECAFA champions Tanzania, who are 20th with 960 points while Kenya are in the 22nd spot. Ethiopia are ranked in the top 15.

Rwanda was eliminated from the CECAFA Women Championship after losing to Tanzania and Ethiopia 3-2 respectively in Group B.

Nigeria remain the top ranked team in Africa after winning the 2016 African Nations Cup, beating hosts Cameroon 1-0 in the final. Ghana, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea follow respectively. Globally, world champions USA managed to extend their lead at the top of the globe while Olympic champions Germany are on second position.