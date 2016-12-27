Sudan: Darfur - Five People Killed in Attacks

El Malam / Foro Baranga / Rahad El Berdi — Five people, including three children, were killed in separate attacks in Darfur on Sunday evening and Monday. The death toll of the clashes between farmers and herders in Rahad El Berdi locality has risen to 16 people, before an army force intervened.

Bandits, driving three Land Cruisers, and others riding camels and horses attacked Sawani, which is a village north of South Darfur's El Malam. A witness told Radio Dabanga that they opened fire and killed basic school students Nureldem Eisa Adam and Yousif Ishag Adam (both 12 years).

Rasheed Haroun Ibrahim, aged 35 and Yahya Mousa Suleiman (45) were also killed on the spot. After the shooting the perpetrators stole about 250 cattle from Sawani.

Stray bullets killed a higher secondary school student in Foro Baranga in West Darfur on Monday. A witness said that clashes between the Gimir and Tama tribes flared up against the backdrop of the killing of six people, including a imam, on Thursday evening.

"The fighting caused a stray bullet to kill a student named Wed Elyas. Nine others were wounded while going out of the school on their way home," the witness reported. The wounded have been taken to Foro Baranga hospital.

"The situation is very tense in the area and authorities should intervene and resolve the situation."

Military intervention

In South Darfur, the death toll of the clashes between Borno and Awlad Rashid tribes in Rahad El Berdi has amounted to at least to 16 people. 27 others sustained injuries while several shops have been burnt.

Joint Chadian-Sudanese forces intervened to separate the two clashing sides and contain the problem, a listener from the area informed Radio Dabanga.