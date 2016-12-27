Somalia: AMISOM Troops Gunned Down Civilians in Somalia

African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops killed 2 civilians in Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, marking the second civilian shooting by AU soldiers in two weeks.

The incident happened after AMISOM convoy military came under a remote-controlled land mine bomb at Km-60 area in Lower Shabelle region, according to local residents.

"AMISOM soldiers shot dead two innocent civilians after their convoy of vehicles was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) at Km-60 village," a resident told Radio Shabelle by phone.

Last week, AMISOM troops had killed six civilians after shooting a minibus they were onboard with a mortar shell at a checkpoint near Qoryoley town, 120Km south-west of Mogadishu.

AMISOM is yet to release its own statement concerning the attack.