27 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Swears in Historic New Parliament

Somalia is in final process to swear-in its 10th parliament in an inauguration event in the capital Mogadishu under tight security beef up on Thursday morning.

Preparations for the swearing in of 251 lower house chamber MPs and 43 senate members of the new parliament are in high gear at a police headwaters in Mogadishu will be sworn.

The government deployed units of security force personnel into the main roads in the capital, especially around General Kahiye police academy where the swearing-in event is underway.

Despite the inauguration of the new MPs, the parliamentary elections to elect the lawmakers have not been completed in some clans in Some regions of the country's north.

