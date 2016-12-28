Uganda: Government Secures Funds for Innovation

Kampala — The ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations has said it has secured the budgetary framework to begin funding researchers and innovators to develop their ideas into national projects.

Speaking at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) end of year staff party recently, Mr David Obong, the ministry permanent secretary, said as the country aspires to attain the middle income status by 2020, science and technology is the pivotal point to move Uganda to that level.

"We are happy that the President has provided money to fund research," he said.

He explained that as a ministry responsible for innovations and research, it is their mandate to ensure that home grown technology and innovations are nurtured to provide local solutions to local problems as spelt out in the national development plan and the national constitution.

"I was in this sector for nine years and I know where we were, where we are and where we want to go and I am happy that the ministry of Water and NWSC were at the forefront of research," he said.

While delivering a sermon Rev Diana Nkesiga, the chaplain All Saints Church Nakasero, asked NWSC to continue extending clean piped water to all corners of the country.

"As you may be aware, access to clean water and sanitation remains a big challenge to the girl-child who is often forced to drop out of school when they need clean water and it is not available," she said adding water is a basic right which should be accorded to all Ugandans.