28 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Massa Dispels Fitness Worries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Skipper Geoffrey Massa alongside goalkeeper Dennis Onyango and midfielder Tony Mawejje form the backbone of Cranes.

The trio, despite helping end the nation's 39 year absence from the Africa Cup Nations has however not been immune to criticism following some below par performances in subsequent months.

For Massa, who has been coach Micho Sredojevic's first choice striker, concerns have been raised over both his form and fitness having last scored for the country more than a year ago.

He is also yet to get off the mark for his new team Baroka who sit bottom of the log in the South African top division at the half way point of the season.

But after taking part in yesterday's morning session the Uganda Cranes captain moved to dispel any fears about his fitness ahead of the tournament next month.

"It's all fine...I had a problem with my ankle after the Free State game that's why I started on the bench the last two games but I am now okay now and looking forward to Afcon," stated Massa.

He meanwhile declined to respond to questions about his form in what was his first session since jetting in over the Christmas period.

The team was expected to undergo another session late last evening at the IUIU Girls' campus in Kabojja.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mike Azira was the latest player to join camp late on Monday. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is meanwhile not part of the training sessions despite also arriving in the country at the start of the week.

The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian is believed to be carrying a minor hamstring problem but is expected to travel with the team to Tunisia on Friday for the first of several warm up games lined up.

Uganda

An Election Year That Almost Ruined the Economy

On May 12, 2016, President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in yet again to serve for another five years that would increase… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.