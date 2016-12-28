Kampala — Skipper Geoffrey Massa alongside goalkeeper Dennis Onyango and midfielder Tony Mawejje form the backbone of Cranes.

The trio, despite helping end the nation's 39 year absence from the Africa Cup Nations has however not been immune to criticism following some below par performances in subsequent months.

For Massa, who has been coach Micho Sredojevic's first choice striker, concerns have been raised over both his form and fitness having last scored for the country more than a year ago.

He is also yet to get off the mark for his new team Baroka who sit bottom of the log in the South African top division at the half way point of the season.

But after taking part in yesterday's morning session the Uganda Cranes captain moved to dispel any fears about his fitness ahead of the tournament next month.

"It's all fine...I had a problem with my ankle after the Free State game that's why I started on the bench the last two games but I am now okay now and looking forward to Afcon," stated Massa.

He meanwhile declined to respond to questions about his form in what was his first session since jetting in over the Christmas period.

The team was expected to undergo another session late last evening at the IUIU Girls' campus in Kabojja.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mike Azira was the latest player to join camp late on Monday. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is meanwhile not part of the training sessions despite also arriving in the country at the start of the week.

The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian is believed to be carrying a minor hamstring problem but is expected to travel with the team to Tunisia on Friday for the first of several warm up games lined up.