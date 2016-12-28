Uganda: An Election Year That Almost Ruined the Economy

Kampala — On May 12, 2016, President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in yet again to serve for another five years that would increase his reign to 35 years by 2020. The ceremony was tinged with the usual parade but more significantly was what was in his speech. It is then when he mentioned his ambition to ensure Uganda reaches Middle Income status by 2020.

"The NRM has been in power for the last 30 years and has brought Uganda from the abyss of insecurity and despair to now the threshold of becoming a middle income country by 2020. We would, indeed, have already become a middle-income country if we had more decisively handled the issue of exports," he said in his inauguration speech.

As he made these assurances, the Ugandan economy was continuing to show signs of weakness. It was a month to the 2016/17 Budget Speech and already the growth projections were being revised downwards. The Ugandan economy often pays the price for the structural weaknesses in every election year. In the run-up to the elections, the weaknesses were already being shown.

Pre-election jitters

Prior to the swearing in, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bank of Uganda (BoU) revised Uganda's growth downwards on two occasions because of projected lower disposable income, limited private sector credit and high-interest rates. At the start of the financial year 2015/16, the Ugandan economy was projected to grow at 5.8 per cent.

That was in June 2015. By November 2015, that was no longer the case. Back in November 2015, the IMF revealed that Uganda's economy was expected to remain at that level (5 per cent) "reflecting tight credit conditions and a smaller-than-expected fiscal stimulus."

The IMF was less optimistic about the prospects for Uganda, which explains why slashed the growth by about 0.8 percentage points. Prior to the announcement by the IMF, the BoU had almost two months revised the growth of the economy to 5.4 per cent. BoU had been riding on the weaknesses within the economy as a result of the high-interest environment that was being driven by their aggressive monetary policy meant to tame the depreciation of the Uganda Shilling.

By the time the elections were to take place in February 2016, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the Governor BoU trimmed that 5.4 per cent growth further. In trimming the growth, he noted that "the difficulties in the external economic environment and especially in export markets." So, even when there were structural weaknesses within the Ugandan economy, the collapse in commodity prices affected earnings from key exports such as coffee, cotton and tea.

One year before the February 2016 elections, the Uganda Shilling was on a monthly basis hitting new lows. The depreciation was a factor of both stronger global demand for the dollar and speculation over election spending. It would also be worsened by the low inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as investors took an approach of' wait and see,' at least until after the elections. The election spending this time was never as it was in the 2011 elections but still the confidence in the economy remained weak.

Distress in banking sector

Standard Chartered Bank saw its after-tax profit drop by 88 per cent whereas Crane Bank recorded a loss for the first time in over 10 years. That environment of distress in the banking sector would manifest itself in the takeover of Crane Bank on October 20. The non-performing loans had eroded the capital of the bank and with the threat of running out of cash, in turn, that would have placed the entire banking sector at risk of domino effect.

Several companies also applied for a bailout package after they failed to meet debt obligations. Crane Bank was the most exposed commercial bank to the entities that applied for a bailout.

World Bank cancels funding to UganWorld Bank cancels funding to Ugandada

Even worse, the post-election period appears to have presented a semblance of stability but only just on paper as the World Bank cancelled any new funding to Uganda due to a myriad of problems. By the time President Museveni was sworn in, the World Bank had raised concerns on the poor absorption of funds by the Uganda government. The President intimated in the inauguration speech that the government had acknowledged there was a problem.

"Coming back to the economy, we must expunge two weaknesses - corruption by public officials and delay of decision-making. These two mistakes irritate the public and frustrate the investors. It is betraying the country. In this kisanja (term), I will directly deal with the weaknesses," he talked tough at the inauguration. That tough talking did not stop the World Bank from making a decision in September 2016. That decision was enough to reduce the reputation of the Uganda economy.

Uganda's growth target revised

The IMF once again revised the growth target. In October 2016, the IMF revealed that Uganda's economy would grow by 5 per cent instead of the earlier projected 5.4 per cent in the current financial year. The reasoning from the IMF was that there will be lower than expected revenue and delays on construction projects.

The private sector was still not borrowing enough, the drought was setting off food shortages and hunger, investment was coming in at a much slower pace than earlier anticipated. The anticipation is that for the economy to be revived, it will be boosted government expenditure on infrastructure. But even with that, the Ugandan economy has governance issues that, in part, led to a recent credit rating downgrade by the agency, Moody's.

"Countries with high levels of institutional strength - and in particular those with strong and effective institutional frameworks - are ordinarily able to tolerate higher debt burdens than those with weaker institutions.

The deterioration in Uganda's institutional strength coincides with our expectation that on conservative assumptions, government debt levels will increase 1.5 times in the five-year period since the rating was assigned (2013-2018), a growth rate that is excessive for a country at such a low level of institutional strength," a Moody's rating downgrade reads.

If the post 2016 elections were expected to spur economic activity, it has not yet done that. Interest rates remain elevated and the projected middle-income status by 2020 seems a little far-fetched - without projected oil revenues coming on board.

Confidence 'returns'

Many of the projections were pointing to a win by President Museveni and that in part also intimated that investors would be guaranteed some sense of stability. The Standard and Poor's ratings agency and Standard Chartered Bank had made some of those projections. Most importantly, there was no more volatility in the exchange rate. That also signaled BoU could ease its monetary policy. After the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of March 2016, indeed the Central Bank Rate (CBR) dropped for the first time in over a year from 17 per cent to 16 per cent. In the easing, BoU was beginning to signal that the economy was bound to get better.

The MPC hoped that with the reduced CBR, the private would get back to borrowing to revive the economy. With the benefit of hindsight, the committee also perhaps understood that the banking sector was struggling especially as two of the top four banks were showing signs of distress as a result of non-performing loans (NPL). The private sector was having trouble keeping up with the pace of challenges in the economy. The companies could not meet their debt obligations on time and that affected the two major banks.

On capping interest rates

Ugandan financial sector players were of the view that capping interest rates is counterproductive while the civil society and some of the members of the business community in the country wanted Uganda to go the Kenyan way.

In August this year, Kenya passed a law that puts a cap on lending rates at 4 per cent above the CBR, among other clauses. This means that banks will not be allowed to lend at interest rates above the CBR+4 per cent.

Kampala-based economist Ramathan Ggoobi gave some insights on how Uganda's economy has evolved and whether capping interest rates was something government would consider or not.

Mr Ggoobi said one of the parameters used to measure efficiency is the interest rate spread (the difference between the lending rate banks charge borrowers and the deposit rate offered to savers).

The higher the spread, the less efficient the banking system is.