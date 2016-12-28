28 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Startup Trends to Watch Out for in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Paul Njuguna

With the year 2016 drawing to a close, it is time to pick up some key trends that will shape how next year may look like. The startup ecosystem in Uganda is evolving so quickly and expectations are that the space will become even more vibrant given different developments worldwide and within the East African region. With that in mind, it is key for us to mull over themes that are likely to dominate the startup ecosystem come next year.

'C' is citizen and not customer

Many did not notice, but slowly and surely, some startups have moved their focus to addressing challenges faced by the average Ugandan citizen. If you look at a local startup such as LipaMobile, it has capitalised on developing customised mobile phone applications that can be replicated country wide. While every business around focused on its consumers, such startups in the year 2016 decided to focus on the society as their customer base, and that made a big difference.

Going digital is not a choice

Truth be told, the technology world is evolving at a very fast rate. The problem is, if you do not adapt to the speed, chances are that you will be left behind come 2017. Well, mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives. As such, we should expect to see more innovations evolving around mobile phone applications. Today, we give credit to our Ugandan developers for setting up applications such as Yoza for laundry services.

Come 2017 and beyond, I believe the government will follow suit in its efforts to set up and deliver e-government services. Such services when integrated with mobile fintech applications such as mobile money will result into more efficient delivery of government services not to mention eradicating systemic corruption.

Innovations around healthcare and fintech

Innovation within healthcare is not about finding a new molecule or medicine. It is centred around new devices and using technology to bring in a new dimension to care giving. As such we should brace ourselves for more mobile phone applications that will change our perspective of healthcare. On the other hand, access to capital will become more critical for SMEs and their consumers leading to the need for fintech ventures that can help credit assessment in near real-time basis for faster lending.

Ultimately, as we usher in 2017, we should brace ourselves for more innovations not to mention collaboration between startups and existing companies.

Paul Njuguna is a financial and cost accountant. 

Uganda

An Election Year That Almost Ruined the Economy

On May 12, 2016, President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in yet again to serve for another five years that would increase… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.