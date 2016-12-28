Uganda: Startup Trends to Watch Out for in 2017

analysis

With the year 2016 drawing to a close, it is time to pick up some key trends that will shape how next year may look like. The startup ecosystem in Uganda is evolving so quickly and expectations are that the space will become even more vibrant given different developments worldwide and within the East African region. With that in mind, it is key for us to mull over themes that are likely to dominate the startup ecosystem come next year.

'C' is citizen and not customer

Many did not notice, but slowly and surely, some startups have moved their focus to addressing challenges faced by the average Ugandan citizen. If you look at a local startup such as LipaMobile, it has capitalised on developing customised mobile phone applications that can be replicated country wide. While every business around focused on its consumers, such startups in the year 2016 decided to focus on the society as their customer base, and that made a big difference.

Going digital is not a choice

Truth be told, the technology world is evolving at a very fast rate. The problem is, if you do not adapt to the speed, chances are that you will be left behind come 2017. Well, mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives. As such, we should expect to see more innovations evolving around mobile phone applications. Today, we give credit to our Ugandan developers for setting up applications such as Yoza for laundry services.

Come 2017 and beyond, I believe the government will follow suit in its efforts to set up and deliver e-government services. Such services when integrated with mobile fintech applications such as mobile money will result into more efficient delivery of government services not to mention eradicating systemic corruption.

Innovations around healthcare and fintech

Innovation within healthcare is not about finding a new molecule or medicine. It is centred around new devices and using technology to bring in a new dimension to care giving. As such we should brace ourselves for more mobile phone applications that will change our perspective of healthcare. On the other hand, access to capital will become more critical for SMEs and their consumers leading to the need for fintech ventures that can help credit assessment in near real-time basis for faster lending.

Ultimately, as we usher in 2017, we should brace ourselves for more innovations not to mention collaboration between startups and existing companies.

Paul Njuguna is a financial and cost accountant.