27 December 2016

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Catholic Cleric Condemns Grace's U.S.$1 Million Diamond Ring, Says First Lady Loveless

A Roman Catholic priest has castigated the First Lady Grace Mugabe for acquiring a $1, 3 million diamond ring at a time when Zimbabweans were going hungry.

Father Rungano of St Johns Parish in Budiriro was speaking at a funeral service for one Theresa Bukuta who collapsed on her way to Zimbabwe from South Africa recently.

Using the First Lady as an example, Father Rungano said there was evident lack of love among Zimbabweans.

He said, "There is a lot of corruption in this country and if people had love for each other we would not be seeing someone buying a ring worth millions whilst the nation is hungry," said Father Rungano.

Reports, last month, said Grace bought the ring from Thatchfree Investments (Pvt) Ltd-a company owned by Jamal Ahmed-but later rejected it opting to have a refund.

The matter came to light after Ahmed approached the courts as his properties were confiscated by the First Lady over the issue. Last week, High Court ordered Grace off Ahmed's properties which are in Harare's most posh suburbs.

The Mugabes were married by a Roman Catholic cleric in 1986. President Robert Mugabe was brought up in the Catholic Church.

Just a week ago, the Mugabes travelled to Singapore for their annual holiday and are expected to spend millions.

During his sermon, Father Rungano said the leadership was corrupt as was evidenced by the introduction of the loathed bond notes.

"Bond notes also show that the level of corruption in this country has become unbearable. We are now confused and do not know what to do about it," said Rungano.

