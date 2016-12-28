Photo: allafrica.com

Independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, says the MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai would rather form a coalition with him because "I am bigger" than several political movements which do not have representation in Parliament.

More than 17 political parties in the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) coalition are working on a possible alliance against President Mugabe in the forthcoming harmonized elections in 2018.

Last week, the parties had their inaugural meeting of choosing their sole Presidential candidate who will contest against President Mugabe in 2018.

Among the parties said to be keen on a coalition are Dumiso Dabengwa's ZAPU, Mavambo Kusile Dawn led by Simba Makoni, former MDC-T secretary general, Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Joice Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) as well as the main stream MDC led by Tsvangirai.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mliswa said Tsvangirai was wasting his time discussing with parties which do not have representation both in Parliament and on the ground.

"I hear that within the so called coalition talks they have already chosen to take the Tendai Biti and his party out. What is the difference between ZimPF and Tendai Biti? They both do not have seats in parliament. In fact I am bigger than them and they (coalition members) must be talking to me because I have a seat," he said.

He added, "This is from an empirical statistical point of view which they must appreciate. Temba Mliswa is an independent and is bigger than all these political parties that have been set up and do not have seats in Parliament."

"Why are you discussing with people who do not have representation in parliament because your strength should be measured by your support base," said Mliswa.

The outspoken former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland West who was expelled from the ruling party said the forthcoming Bikita West by-election was going to prove if ZimPF was worth taking seriously.

He said, "We do not want to deal with parties which are speculative; ZimPF is not different from PDP, and in fact their test (ZimPF) is in Bikita West constituency where there is a by-election for the house of assembly seat.

"If they do well in Bikita West, I will congratulate them and then say here is a party that will challenge Zanu PF whose strong base is in the rural areas where all these opposition parties are not penetrating."