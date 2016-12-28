Zimbabwe: Two Heads, Two Deputies As Schools Uninspected Since 1980

The extent of chaos in the education sector is such that some schools have two headmasters and two deputy headmasters as some of them have never been inspected since 1980, an audit has revealed.

According to a Public Service Commission audit, government is losing annual revenue of $3 million to District Education Officers (DEOs) who are not visiting schools to supervise teachers.

There are 362 DEOs or education inspectors against 8 287 schools, translating to 22 schools per each DEO.

According to the PSC report, there are a number of schools which have never been visited by these DEOs since independence in 1980.

As a result, the audit said some schools in the remote areas had two heads and two deputy heads thereby further depriving government of revenue.

"Apparent examples were seen at Hwakwata which was last visited 10 years ago, Mariya Primary School in Chipinge was last visited five years back, Gwindingwi High School was last visited five years back, Gombakomba was last visited a year ago but the appraisal ratings were "fictitious" and did not reflect the negativity on the ground and Abantu Kuqala Primary School in Bubi district was never visited," noted the report.

"The audit established that there was deployment of two heads per school at 32 schools and two deputy heads per school at 63 schools. This is evidence to show that schools are not being supervised," the report stated.

The PSC report said the head of the ministry should come up with strategies and mechanisms to ensure that each school is monitored and supervised by management on a quarterly basis, failure of which appropriate action should be taken.

"Government is paying at least $3 200 604 per year to members charged with the responsibility to supervise and monitor schools," said the report.