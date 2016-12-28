27 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Traders Lose Millions As Fire Burns Mukono Market On Boxing Day

Photo: Ivan Ssenabulya/Daily Monitor
Fire officers and vendors put out the fire that gutted part of Kamey valley market.
By Ivan Ssenabulya

Fire that gutted part of Kamey valley market in Mukono District on Monday night destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

Most of the traders who had left their stalls to go celebrate Christmas were called to save their merchandise after police led by the Mukono District Police Commander, Mr Boniface Kinyera and the officer in-charge of fire, Conrad Byomugabe struggled with it for hours.

The fire destroyed video libraries, boutiques, restaurants, salons among other businesses that have been operating in kiosks.

Some traders were seen shedding tears as their goods burnt to ashes.

"I had just invested more Shs1 million in the morning," one of the traders dealing in hand bags lamented.

The fire was fueled by rubber (tyres) used for making sandals commonly known as tangira.

By the time of filing this story, police had not yet ascertained the cause of the fire but investigations are underway.

However, it is suspected that fire was caused by a charcoal stove that was found inside one of the kiosks with a saucepan.

Vendors accused police of arriving at the scene late yet they had been contacted in time.

