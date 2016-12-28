27 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Six People Killed in Teso During Christmas Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Eigu Onyango/Daily Monitor
East Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Francis Tumwesigye, said three people died in a fatal accident when the vehicle registration number UAP 594W Land Cruiser (pictured) they were traveling in overturned at Acilo trading centre along Soroti- Serere road on Monday.
By Joseph Eigu Onyango

Soroti — At least six people have been confirmed dead in Teso sub region during this Christmas season.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, East Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Francis Tumwesigye, said three people died in a fatal accident when the vehicle registration number UAP 594W Land Cruiser they were traveling in overturned at Acilo trading centre along Soroti- Serere road on Monday t about 9:00pm. The driver is suspected to have been running at high speed.

Tumwesigye identified the deceased Desire Kobusinge 12, Brenda Aluka 8, and Asante from the same family.

"Three people died in this accident and five other occupants are admitted at Soroti regional referral hospital with multiple injuries. Their father, Mr John Ojur who was driving lost control and overturned," Tumwesige said.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at his hospital bed, Mr Ojur said he had just bypassed an oncoming ambulance which had raised a lot of durst. However, as the durst was clearing, a boda boda man crossed the road and when he tried to dodge him, he lost control and the car overturned.

In Amuria District, a man whose identity is still concealed by police is said to have killed his wife in a domestic brawl.

The deceased, Jenifer Anabo 33, a resident of Dokolo parish in Asamuk sub county - Amuria District was beaten to death by her husband's girlfriend with his help on Monday night.

"A man went out to drink with another woman and then the official wife followed him. They picked a quarrel and the man beat her to death with the help of his girlfriend," Mr Tumwesigye said, adding that police has so far arrested the said side dish.

In a related development, police in Serere District have arrested a man on allegations that he killed his wife, Stella Aumai following a domestic brawl. Police arrested the suspect at Karimojong landing site in Serere District.

In Kaberamaido District, a man identified Julius Onyinge and a resident of Kobulubulu Sub County was lynched by an angry mob after he was accused of stealing a pig.

Uganda

U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees

The US Mission in Kampala has tripled US food aid contributions to Uganda in 2016 by announcing a new $40 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.