Uganda: Six People Killed in Teso During Christmas Season

Photo: Joseph Eigu Onyango/Daily Monitor

East Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Francis Tumwesigye, said three people died in a fatal accident when the vehicle registration number UAP 594W Land Cruiser (pictured) they were traveling in overturned at Acilo trading centre along Soroti- Serere road on Monday.

Soroti — At least six people have been confirmed dead in Teso sub region during this Christmas season.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, East Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Francis Tumwesigye, said three people died in a fatal accident when the vehicle registration number UAP 594W Land Cruiser they were traveling in overturned at Acilo trading centre along Soroti- Serere road on Monday t about 9:00pm. The driver is suspected to have been running at high speed.

Tumwesigye identified the deceased Desire Kobusinge 12, Brenda Aluka 8, and Asante from the same family.

"Three people died in this accident and five other occupants are admitted at Soroti regional referral hospital with multiple injuries. Their father, Mr John Ojur who was driving lost control and overturned," Tumwesige said.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at his hospital bed, Mr Ojur said he had just bypassed an oncoming ambulance which had raised a lot of durst. However, as the durst was clearing, a boda boda man crossed the road and when he tried to dodge him, he lost control and the car overturned.

In Amuria District, a man whose identity is still concealed by police is said to have killed his wife in a domestic brawl.

The deceased, Jenifer Anabo 33, a resident of Dokolo parish in Asamuk sub county - Amuria District was beaten to death by her husband's girlfriend with his help on Monday night.

"A man went out to drink with another woman and then the official wife followed him. They picked a quarrel and the man beat her to death with the help of his girlfriend," Mr Tumwesigye said, adding that police has so far arrested the said side dish.

In a related development, police in Serere District have arrested a man on allegations that he killed his wife, Stella Aumai following a domestic brawl. Police arrested the suspect at Karimojong landing site in Serere District.

In Kaberamaido District, a man identified Julius Onyinge and a resident of Kobulubulu Sub County was lynched by an angry mob after he was accused of stealing a pig.