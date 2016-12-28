Kenya: Contract Workers Restore Medical Services to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital

Nakuru — Employment of 275 health workers on contract basis has seen services at the Nakuru level five hospital improve.

A spot check at the hospital on Tuesday revealed that patient seeking inpatient services are getting services.

Interviewed patients thanked the county government of Nakuru for employing health workers to mitigate the effects of the doctors' strike.

Admissions were however being made at the hospital's private wing popularly known as Annex.

Last week 50 health workers of various cadres were employed for a contract period of seven months.

They joined a team of 225 others who had been employed one month earlier.