Nigeria: Table Water Producers Pledge Safe, Standard Products

Table water producers in Lagos State have assured consumers in the state of pure, safe, clean and standard products at all times.

They warned that over 2,500 members against fake, substandard and unsafe water, stating that any producer caught would be handed over to the state government's regulatory body.

Addressing newsmen in Ikeja yesterday after its end-of-the-year meeting, Chairperson, Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Table Water producers of Nigeria (ATAWAP), Mrs. Clementina Ativie, said this assurance became imperative because of the importance of water products to the entire members of the public.

At the conference attended by over 17 zonal officers in attendance, Ativie announced that because of the sudden high production costs, the association was compelled to increase the price of a bag of pure water from N100 to N120 and 10 bags from N1, 000 to N1, 200.

The association used the opportunity to dispel some newspaper publications that its members were being harassed and intimidated by officers from Lagos State Water regulatory Body, with Ativie assuring there was nothing like that and also stating there was no division or faction in the association.

She explained that officers of the association were working hand in hand and in harmony with the water regulatory body to monitor their members to ensure that their facilities were okay.

The ATAWAP chief said the members did not use fake or substandard chemicals products to produce their table water. The association sought the cooperation of the public for the water producers to serve them better and safer.