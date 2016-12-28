Zimbabwe: Holiday Accident Death Toll Hits 21

Photo: The Herald

Five more people have died in road accidents recorded countrywide on Boxing Day. This brings to 21, the number of people killed between Christmas and Boxing Day.

Most of those killed were pedestrians hit by cars. In a statement yesterday, police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said during the same day last year, 10 people died in road traffic accidents.

"Speeding remains the main cause of the fatal road traffic accidents that were recorded (this year). Once again no major fatal road accidents were recorded on the country's highways.

"The fatal road accidents involved four pedestrians, who were knocked down while trying to cross the road, and one in which a passenger perished. Most of the accidents occurred at night, between 2001 and 0001 hours," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said statistics indicated that 63 road traffic accidents were recorded on Boxing Day as compared to 59 accidents last year.

Of the 59, nine of them were fatal.

"Thirteen people were injured on this year's Boxing Day as compared to 42 last year. Police also arrested 6 370 motorists for various offences and impounded 101 defective or unroadworthy vehicles," he said.

He said during the same period last year 5 838 motorists were arrested for various offences and police impounded 67 unroadworthy vehicles.

Chief Supt Nyathi urged motorists to continue exercising caution by avoiding speeding.

"As the holiday is still ongoing motorists are urged to avoid speeding and to be on the lookout for pedestrians as they travel either on highways or feeder roads. They should also avoid travelling at night as visibility is poor and observation is likely to be affected.

"Drivers should not drink and then drive under the influence of alcohol in the process causing accidents. Police will continue to monitor traffic movements on roads and criminal activities in residential, industrial and farming areas," he said.

On Christmas Day, 16 people were killed while 45 others were injured in 106 road traffic accidents that were recorded, as compared to only four deaths last year, representing a 300 percent increase in the number of fatalities.

Although police could not readily release the total number of deaths from December 15 when the festive period officially started, the 16 deaths in one day this year compared to four last year were disturbing given that many motorists failed to travel due to liquidity constraints.

Indications so far are that speeding and overtaking errors were to blame for most of the accidents. According to statistics released by the police, 106 accidents were recorded on Christmas Day this year compared to 81 recorded in 2015.