27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Defence Minister Praises Angolan Armed Forces

Luanda — The work done in 2016 by the Ministry of National Defense and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in fulfilling the mission of guaranteeing the defense and preservation of the independence and achievements attained in safeguarding peace and democracy was praised Tuesday, in Luanda, by the minister of National Defence, João Gonçalves Lourenço.

Speaking at the traditional end-of-year greetings ceremony, the minister acknowledged that the year that about to end was difficult in view of the current economic and financial circumstances.

Faced with this scenario (financial crisis), João Lourenço stressed that his department had to define very well the priorities and decisions to be made for the success of the actions of the Ministry of National Defense.

He stressed that even with fewer resources, it was essential to maintain the readiness, cohesion, morality and operationality of the Angolan Armed Forces, through a continuous modernization of their means, substantial improvement of their infrastructures, and improvement of their staff at all levels and ranks.

The Cabinet minister said that his Ministry has been working with other competent institutions of the Angolan State, in reviewing the basic legislation on national defense and FAA, to adapt them to the current Constitution, a process that will continue until its approval by the National Assembly.

