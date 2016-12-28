Zimbabwe: Yabo Favourite for Chapungu Job

Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera has emerged as the favourite to replace John Nyikadzino as Chapungu head coach. Saruchera is currently in charge of Division One side Cranborne Bullets.

He guided Black Rhinos' promotion into the Premier League in 2010 and in 2014 also coached Flame Lily as they won a ticket into the top-flight league.

"Tichaona (Diya), Tavaka (Gumbo), Godfrey (Tamirepi) and Saruchera have all applied for the post and we hope that by Friday we will have finished the whole process," Chapungu chief executive Chris-Levine Mukotekwa said.

"Our substantive coach must have CAF A Licence.

"Nyikadzino approached us saying he wanted to take a rest and we accepted his resignation.

"If an employee tenders his resignation we accept because we can't force him to perform and we are grateful for the work he did for the club."

Nyikadzino spent three seasons with Chapungu.

The club said they were also ready to release former Shabanie Mine midfielder Xolani Ncube to champions CAPS United.

"CAPS United have not approached us and once they do, we will not block his move," said Mukotekwa.

"Chapungu will definitely release the player because we are one club that wants to develop players for the nation."

Tineyi Chitora was released to ZPC Kariba during the beginning of the season.

Maxwell Dube and Phillip Marufu were once loaned to Dynamos.