Rwanda: Two Killed in Mining Accident

Two people died and another was seriously injured in two separate mining accidents last week.

The victims had sneaked into mining caves in Rubavu and Gasabo districts.

The deceased were at the time mining sand at night in Rushubi Village of Gikombe Cell in Rubavu, when they tampered with a weak cliff causing landslide, which buried them, Police said.

In a separate incident on Christmas Eve, Jean Paul Nzabandora survived with serious injuries when a weak cliff caved in as he was illegally mining casetilite at night in Nduba Sector in Gasabo.

He was rescued by Police and residents and is currently admitted to Kibagabaga Hospital.

It is alleged that Nzabandora tilted part of the site, which had been abandoned.

The Director of Environmental Protection Unit at Rwanda National Police, Modeste Mbabazi, appealed to owners of the sites to secure them to prevent illegal and dangerous activities.

"Most of the illegal and disastrous mining activities are carried out at night in sites that are not secured," Mbabazi said.

"Mining at night itself is prohibited; we urge all owners of these concessions to put in place security measures as means to prevent unlawful attempts that result into loss of lives," he added.

"Such incidents can be prevented if safety measures are put in place."

He also asked miners to follow procedures, use protective gears and environmental friendly methods.