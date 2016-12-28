27 December 2016

Uganda: U.S. Filmmaker Killed in Uganda Road Accident

By Yazid Yolisigira

A US filmmaker, Mr David Steiner, has been confirmed dead and nine other people injured following a road accident in eastern Uganda's Iganga District.

The accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred Monday evening near Iganga Hospital when a Toyota Premio which was being towed on a breakdown truck fell off and rammed into a coaster belonging to Hotel Africana in which Mr Steiner and 16 others were travelling to Mbale District.

Mr Steiner, based in Chicago, had reportedly travelled with students from Barbara A. Sizemore Academy in Englewood after working with them on a documentary about their school.

The filmmaker, who was also accompanied by his son and and a film crew, were on their way to collect more international awards for their documentary.

The group was reportedly in Uganda for the Nile Diaspora International Film Festival.

School officials said they were working with the US Consulate and elected officials to get the rest of the team members back to Chicago as quickly as possible.

Mr Steiner worked with Terrance Dantzler and Hayah Rasul on Saving Barbara Sizemore, an award-winning documentary about the successful quest by students to keep Barbara Sizemore Academy open after Chicago Public Schools voted to close it in 2015.

