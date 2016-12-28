Rwanda: Pepiniere FC Threatens to Pull Out of National League

National league debutants Pepiniere FC have threatened to withdraw from competing in their first ever topflight campaign in protest over the decision by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) barring them from hosting matches at their home ground of Ruyenzi in Kamonyi District.

The development comes after last weekend on Saturday, At Kicukiro Stadium, AS Kigali picked valuable three points on forfeit after Pepiniere, currently at the bottom of the league table, failed to show up at the match venue.

Coached by veteran Amavubi star Baptiste Kayiranga, Papeniere has yet to win a single league game,

Pepiniere, which was supposed to host AS Kigali at Ruyenzi ground, declined to travel to Kigali for their 10th league fixture after FERWAFA took decision to change their match venue to Kicukiro. Through an ad hoc committee in charge of approving match venues, the federation ruled that the Ruyenzi pitch is in its current shape, does not meeting conditions to host any national league match, until the club management makes the recommended upgrades.

However, when contacted, club president Jean Marie Munyankumburwas said that FERWAFA wrote them a letter informing them of a change of the match venue but did not specify what was wrong with theirs, which prompted them to seek clarification from the federation through a letter, which was never responded to.

"We were told that we are not allowed to host our games from our home pitch any more but we were never given any explanations, it's unfortunate that FERWAFA can do such a thing, we also decided not to go to Kigali and we are not going to play any other game until we get a full explanation," said Munyankumburwa.

He added that if it comes to Thursday without them getting any explanation, they intend to officially withdraw from the topflight football.

In a separate interview with FERWAFA's head of competitions department Jackson Rutaysire, he disclosed that the decision to suspend Pepineiere's pitch was taken two weeks ago after their match against defending champions APR FC where it was clear the pitch looked below the minimum standards.

"After the game, we decided to ban using that pitch because it was in very poor conditions, with a lot of potholes and gets submerged in water when it rains; we decided to tell club officials to rehabilitate before they can continue using it," said Rutayisire.

"However, before the AS Kigali game, the committee visited the pitch but the works done were not satisfactory hence changing the match venue, we expect to meet club officials on Thursday and try to solve the issue amicably but we don't think pulling out is the right option," he further stressed.

Pepiniere FC and Eastern Province-based Kirehe FC were promoted to the first division for the first time in their history this season. The two replaced AS Muhanga and Rwamagana City, which were relegated at the end of last season.

After 10 games played in the league, Pepiniere have a total of nine and drawn hence standing at the bottom with only one point.