Kampala — Democratic Party (DP) has revealed its strategic plans ahead of 2017.

Addressing journalists at their last 2016 weekly press briefing in Kampala yesterday, DP President Mr Norbert Mao said that the party is targeting to strengthen their structures country wide in a bid to foster change come 2021.

"Our priority is to strengthen branches and sub branches. There many vacancies at all levels of party leadership. We need to fill those vacancies so that the party can function from the grass root up to the National level," Mr Mao said.

He added that the scale of the DP activity may reflect an increase in number of leaders and party members starting from the coming local councils of LC1 and 11 elections.

Mr Mao also called for meaningful dialogue between the Opposition and president Museveni, arguing that dialogue should be general and not be restricted only to how he (Museveni) can leave power.

"We want Ugandans to see things they have never seen before and these include; peaceful transition of power with no bloodshed. Apart from the term limits we write in our laws there is also God's term limits and that means that you cannot intimidate or manipulate when he (God) decides,'Mr Mao said.

According to Mr Mao, DP will continue with their practice in policy development since government has on several occasions said the Opposition just makes noise with no alternative policies.

"We have so far published three reports on education, agriculture and employment and we are now working on health. We want to show Ugandans what DP will do when it takes over power,"Mr Mao said.

Further, Mao also noted that his party will launch country wide recruitment drives; "potentially our target is that in two years, we should have in our register with more 500,000 members of DP."

Mr Mao however, acknowledged the government of Uganda for according the late Party secretary General Mathias Nsubuga a state burial saying he deserved it.

"The party has also appointed the Deputy Secretary General Mr Gerald Siranda to replace Mr Nsubuga for the period of one year until the party renews his leadership according to the party constitution," Mr Mao said.