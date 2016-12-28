27 December 2016

Kenya: Football Great Joe Kadenge Back in Hospital, in Stable Condition

By Isaac Swila

Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge has been admitted to hospital for the second time in three months.

Kadenge, a fan favourite in his heydays, was rushed to the Meridian Hospital in South B on Monday evening by his fellow legends George Sunguti and Reginald Asibwa, where he was admitted upon arrival.

Speaking to Daily Nation Sport on Tuesday, Sunguti said that the old man's sugar levels was high. "He is tired but now stable. His wife has since joined him at the hospital," Sunguti said.

In October, Kadenge collapsed while watching a National Super League match between Nzoia United and KCB at the Camp Toyoyo and had to be rushed to hospital.

Hailed by many as the finest Kenyan footballer of all time, Kadenge's health has deteriorated in the recent past.

During his glamorous career, the ball dribbling wizard played for Maragoli United and Abaluhya FC (now AFC Leopards), winning the league title in 1966. He also managed the national football team in 2002.

