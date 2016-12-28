Kenya: Musyoki Late Goal Takes Gor to U20 Semis

Nairobi — Substitute Edwin Musyoka struck 11 minutes from time, less than five after coming on as Gor Mahia Youth progressed to the semi final of the Kenyan Premier League Under-20 Championship with a 1-0 win over Muhoroni Youth.

Muhoroni shot stopper Taribo West who had a superb game throughout had a howler to forget letting Musyoka's shot from 20 yards slip under his arms after time and again saving his side from the jaws of defeat.

His coach Jeffers Odongo was distraught after the final whistle, but chinned up that hid side had matched Gor man to man despite their experience.

"It was unfortunate because we had done so well in containing Gor. We had chances to score but unluckily couldn't use. It is painful to lose but nonetheless, we look forward to doing better in the next edition," Jeffers Odongo, the Muhoroni head coach commented after the game.

His opposite number Morris Onyango was impressed with the side making it to the last eight for the third consecutive time and hopes for revenge against Mathare who they meet in the semis after they beat them 1-0 in August's final.

"This was a very tough match but we managed to work hard to the final minute and got the goal. Heading into the semis I expect another very tough match against Mathare but hopefully this time we will get one over them," Onyango told Capital Sport after the match.

Gor started the match brightly with Hillary Ojwang being the first to knock on the door with a shot from the left going wide. On the opposite end, David Magoma came close for Muhoroni with a header from a corner going straight to the keeper's arms.

Henry Juma kept the tide up for Muhoroni with a freekick in the 11th minute being well handled by the keeper again.

Muhoroni were tactically tight and never gave spaces to Gor for their free flowing football. Coach Odongo had played with a three man diamond in midfield, locking out the combination of Teddy Osok and skipper Alpha Onyango.

In the 13th minute, the sugar belt side had another brilliant chance with Paul Owuor's cross from the right missed by the keeper and Jackson Juma following up could not get a touch into the gaping goalmouth.

But Gor still managed to build up and in the 24th minute Ojwang who has been quite impressive for the side having a shot roll over the crossbar after an intelligent turn off his marker from the left.

Muhoroni knocked once again on the half hour mark with Paul Owuor failing to punish Gor for a poor defensive clearance, his shot going over. Two minutes from the breather, Henry Juma forced a good save off the Gor keeper from a tight angle after a spirited run on the left earned him space.

In the second half, Gor came back with more venom and 10 minutes in they came close with Alpha's freekick from the edge of the box going inches wide with the Muho keeper West left rooted to his spot.

A minute later, confusion in the Muhoroni defense almost gifted Gor a goal but skipper Rodgers Ochieng cleared the danger a yard out after Osok tried to pick out Ojwang.

Two minutes later, the Muhoroni defensive frailties came to play again, this time Reegan Okoth trying to go past Osok who won the ball and put Ojwang through, but the latter's ferocious shot was saved by the keeper.

Muhoroni defender Stanley Okwemba made a superb timely tackle to deny Nashon Thiong'o at point blank after the winger won the ball from an attempted pass from the keeper to his defender just inside the box.

Gor's resurgence paid dividends in the 79th minute with Musyoki's shot slipping under the keeper's arms. Skipper Alpha came close to sealing the win in the 89th minute but his free-kick hit the upright.