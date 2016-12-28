27 December 2016

Angola: Official Wants Changes in Application of Copyright Laws

Luanda — The national director of the Copyright and Related Rights of the Ministry of Culture, Barros Licença, Tuesday in Luanda, defended changes in the articulation and application of the Laws that regulate the authorial activities, so that it contributes to the Socioeconomic development of the country.

Barros Licença, who was speaking to the press during a meeting on the Importance and Utility of Copyright, said that the intention is to change the law enforcement, since there are already legal instruments that are not being applied and articulated in a desirable way.

According to the official, for better articulation and application of copyright laws there must be involvement and participation of all stakeholders, including the society in general. According to Barros Licença, what is wanted is the implementation of the system so that there is creativity and that the creators can make the use of their rights, in order to have a return on the investments allocated.

Barros Licença also said that the protection of intellectual property produces a result, the incentive to creativity and innovation, which in turn are likely to generate new products and services, diversifying the economy and thus generate jobs, income for families, companies and the State.

