28 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: SRNL Rainbow Paints Final Day January 21

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeromy Kadewere

The 2016 Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League Champion is expected to be crowned on 21 January with Kukoma Diamonds scheduled to lock horns against Thunder Queens in a final game at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Southern Region Netball League general secretary Annie Hanjahanja has confirmed on the final day.

She told Nyasa Times that all is set for the final day and also confirmed games will resume next week on January 7 with some mouth watering fixtures.

For instance, there will be Blantyre derby involving Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses.

In other games,team of the moment Thunder Queens will take on Alliance Capital Stars,as Chilomoni Sisters takes on Shizaella Queens.

An early throw-off will be Young Professionals against Gerald Tasaukadala.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds are still on the summit table with 45 points,while Tigresses are coming second with 42 points.

Malawi

Govt Investigates Malawi 'Spies' Reports

The government says it will investigate claims reported by the Malawian media yesterday that eight alleged spies from… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.