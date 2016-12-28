Malawi: SRNL Rainbow Paints Final Day January 21

The 2016 Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League Champion is expected to be crowned on 21 January with Kukoma Diamonds scheduled to lock horns against Thunder Queens in a final game at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Southern Region Netball League general secretary Annie Hanjahanja has confirmed on the final day.

She told Nyasa Times that all is set for the final day and also confirmed games will resume next week on January 7 with some mouth watering fixtures.

For instance, there will be Blantyre derby involving Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses.

In other games,team of the moment Thunder Queens will take on Alliance Capital Stars,as Chilomoni Sisters takes on Shizaella Queens.

An early throw-off will be Young Professionals against Gerald Tasaukadala.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds are still on the summit table with 45 points,while Tigresses are coming second with 42 points.