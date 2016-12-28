South Africa: Woman to Appear in Court for Child Abandonment

A woman who abandoned her baby in a minibus taxi at the Pavilion shopping centre three weeks ago will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested on charges of child abandonment on December 20. News24 had earlier reported that the boy was found hidden under the seat of a minibus taxi with a note from his mother, apologising for abandoning him and asking for forgiveness.The note, in isiZulu, read: "I apologise for what I did, please forgive me. There is nothing I can do. The father is denying the baby. I don't have an ID to apply for a grant because I left it at home in the rural area. Please take good care of the baby or send it to the police."

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that officers from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had arrested a 37-year-old woman at Embo township area, near Hillcrest.

Source: News24