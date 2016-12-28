South Africa: 'Carnage' At Fatal Durban Accident

A man was killed when his car collided with a steel sign stanchion on the M19 near the N2 interchange on Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics responded to the scene and found carnage.

"A single vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a steel structure leaving a man in his twenties entrapped in the wreckage. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had unfortunately passed away before their arrival," he said.

"The man was declared deceased on the scene. The engine was found some distance from the wreckage," Jamieson said.

He said the cause of the collision is unknown.

