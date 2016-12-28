28 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Carnage' At Fatal Durban Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man was killed when his car collided with a steel sign stanchion on the M19 near the N2 interchange on Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics responded to the scene and found carnage.

"A single vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a steel structure leaving a man in his twenties entrapped in the wreckage. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had unfortunately passed away before their arrival," he said.

"The man was declared deceased on the scene. The engine was found some distance from the wreckage," Jamieson said.

He said the cause of the collision is unknown.

Source: News24

South Africa

Holidaying Ward Hunts Drak Challenge Podium

2016 runner-up Jenna Ward will be hoping that two weeks in Thailand shortly before the 2017 Drak Challenge canoe… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.