27 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Extension of Oil Pipeline Will Boost Development

Photo: The Citizen
(file photo)
The planned extension of the oil pipeline to more towns is a welcome initiative that can only boost the development of these areas. This efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation of petroleum products from the Mombasa port will also come with other advantages. One of the most urgent and highly significant is enhancing road safety. The transportation of this inflammable commodity by road over long distances is a potentially deadly undertaking.

There have been many fatal accidents involving petrol tankers and the sooner these can be removed from the highways and other roads, the better. The construction of the standard gauge railway is another welcome opportunity to ensure that, in the long run, most of this deadly cargo is kept off the roads.

Only recently, more than 40 people perished on the Naivasha highway when a truck carrying an inflammable substance was involved in a collision with another vehicle and burst into flames.

The Energy ministry should speed up the extension of the oil pipe to ease the supply of bulk petroleum products. The extension of the pipeline to Migori is, no doubt, informed by demand from the border region with Tanzania and beyond. Such pragmatic programmes should be rolled out to boost the economy.

