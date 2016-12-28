Kenya: Big Guns Mathare, AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia Storm Into KPL Under 20 Semis

Title holders Mathare United, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards all cruised to the semi-finals of the Kenyan Premier League Under-20 Championship after overcoming their respective opponents at the Camp Toyoyo grounds on Tuesday.

Mathare saw off Western Stima 2-1 in an 8am kick off in a closely contested match. Leopards then thumped Bandari 5-1 to set up a mouth-watering date with Mathare in the last four.

K'Ogalo on the other hand left it late to edge out battling Muhoroni Youth 1-0 at the same venue.

Mathare won the August edition after beating Gor Mahia 1-0 in the final and are now just two matches away from retaining the crown.

John Mwangi put the "Slum boys" on course to victory when he struck in the 14th minute to give his side the lead and thereafter they continued to boss proceedings though Stima launched a strong case for an equaliser in the dying stages of first half.

Stima's relentless push continued after the break with numerous attempts at Mathare's goal. Unable to hold, Mathare gave in the 60th minute when Erick Otieno brilliantly executed a free kick to level the scores.

The equaliser set up a nervy end to the match but Mathare emerged victorious through Ahmed Abdalla's goal with seven minutes left to book a semis ticket.

Leopards on the other hand showed no mercy, crushing helpless Bandari 5-1. Brian Kipruto claimed a double while Austin Odhiambo, Vincent Oburu and Eric Kinuthia were also target to seal the comprehensive victory for Boniface Ambani's charges. Zube Ahmed scored a consolation for the dockers.

MUSYOKI SCORES

Under the scorching afternoon heat and on an artificial surface, Edwin 'Fabe' Musyoki struck late in the game to fire K'Ogalo into the last four with a pivotal 1-0 win over battling Muhoroni.

Musyoki's goal, scored with five minutes left from a rebound after a goalkeeping error, settled what had been a tense showdown.

His goal sparked jubilant celebration from the hundreds of Gor fans who had thronged the venue to cheer their junior team.

"It was a tough game and we couldn't underrate them (Muhoroni). We are taking one game at a time," Musyoki, 19, who sat his KCSE examination at Kabete High School last month, said.

"We had this game from the word go but a simple mistake from the goalkeeper cost us. Most of them (the players) are school boys and still require mental strength," Muhoroni Youth coach Jephas Onyango said in the wake of the defeat.

RESULTS

AFC Leopards 5-1 Bandari

Gor Mahia 1-0 Muhoroni Youth

Mathare united 2-1 Western Stima