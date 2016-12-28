27 December 2016

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi Needs National Policy On Alcohol

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

On 26 December, Burundi Alcohol Policy Alliance-BAPA, a coalition of eight civil society associations fighting against alcohol abuse, called on the Burundian authorities to introduce a legislation regulating the consumption and marketing of alcoholic beverages.

Séraphine Manirambona, Chairwoman of BAPA says that despite the fact that everyone is aware of harmful effects of alcohol abuse, Burundians should learn how to consume alcohol responsibly.

"We need a law regulating the consumption, marketing and manufacture of alcoholic beverages," says Manirambona.

She says the Burundian culture encourages people to consume alcohol excessively. "If someone gets drunk, it seems normal. We are asking the Burundian authorities to clarify the sanctions that must be imposed against people who commit an offence due to excessive alcohol," says Manirambona.

"There should be a law protecting children under 18 against consuming alcohol. For example, competent authorities should make a decision prohibiting bartenders from serving alcoholic beverages to minors, "she says.

Manirambona calls on the Burundian people to welcome this law once it is passed.

For her, the objective of this law will not be to prohibit the population from consuming alcohol, but rather to help them reduce the damage caused by the excessive consumption of alcohol. She asks the Burundians to manage well the family wealth during these end-of-year celebrations. "Parents should avoid enormous expenses and focus on family obligations after these holidays. We ask children not to consume alcoholic drinks because they can cause them more serious problems. "There are appropriate drinks for them," says Manirambona.

Burundi

SYNAPA Union Postpones Strike

Members of SYNAPA Union at Kamenge Neuropsychiatric Center-CNPK section have decided to extend the strike notice by… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.