Burundi Needs National Policy On Alcohol

On 26 December, Burundi Alcohol Policy Alliance-BAPA, a coalition of eight civil society associations fighting against alcohol abuse, called on the Burundian authorities to introduce a legislation regulating the consumption and marketing of alcoholic beverages.

Séraphine Manirambona, Chairwoman of BAPA says that despite the fact that everyone is aware of harmful effects of alcohol abuse, Burundians should learn how to consume alcohol responsibly.

"We need a law regulating the consumption, marketing and manufacture of alcoholic beverages," says Manirambona.

She says the Burundian culture encourages people to consume alcohol excessively. "If someone gets drunk, it seems normal. We are asking the Burundian authorities to clarify the sanctions that must be imposed against people who commit an offence due to excessive alcohol," says Manirambona.

"There should be a law protecting children under 18 against consuming alcohol. For example, competent authorities should make a decision prohibiting bartenders from serving alcoholic beverages to minors, "she says.

Manirambona calls on the Burundian people to welcome this law once it is passed.

For her, the objective of this law will not be to prohibit the population from consuming alcohol, but rather to help them reduce the damage caused by the excessive consumption of alcohol. She asks the Burundians to manage well the family wealth during these end-of-year celebrations. "Parents should avoid enormous expenses and focus on family obligations after these holidays. We ask children not to consume alcoholic drinks because they can cause them more serious problems. "There are appropriate drinks for them," says Manirambona.