Burundi: SYNAPA Union Postpones Strike

Members of SYNAPA Union at Kamenge Neuropsychiatric Center-CNPK section have decided to extend the strike notice by three weeks. They say the health ministry has promised to find an immediate solution to their problems in a meeting held with the union on 16 December.

The causes of CNPK section strike are mainly poor administration and mismanagement of economic resources. SYNAPA union members claim a sincere and clear social dialogue to ensure transparency in CNPK resources management.

Gilbert Nzambimana, Chairman of SYNAPA Union says CNPK director general, did not respond to a correspondence addressed to him claiming a general meeting of the staff whose aim was to restore trust between the employer and employees.

SYNAPA members also claim the granting of the FBP (Funding Based on Performance) premium and the index tool application. «We need the granting of the premium in accordance with the law. Even though we receive it, we don't know the law which is applied», Nzambimana says.

The third problem as he says is the suspension of activities by the board of directors. «Since March 2016, it has not held any meeting to find a solution to our problems whereas it was their task", Nzambimana says, calling on them to resume activities.

The Union also claims the relaunch of the activities by the commission entrusted with the process of finalizing the new statute of the staff which is the pillar of good management. According to the president of the union, there was no clear statute governing CNPK staff. "The commission has to undertake the activities as soon as possible", SYNAPA says.

Nzambimana says the health ministry has held a meeting on 16 December, with CNPK staff in order to resolve their problems. The health minister promised them to send the ministry's officials as mediators.

They will study the problem related to the new statute and the replacement of some members of the board of directors.

The health minister also promised to send the FBP national technical commission to resolve the problems related to funding based on performance premium.

SYNAPA union-CNPK section has decided to extend the strike notice by three weeks beginning on 26 December 2016 following the health minister's commitment to peacefully settle disagreements between the CNPK employer and employees.

The union issued a strike warning on 14 December, accusing the board of directors and CNPK director general of unwillingness to work the issue out.

Iwacu has tried to contact The Kamenge Neuropsychiatric Center director general since Monday 19 but to no avail.