Ethiopia: Athletics Legend Miruts Yifter's Gift to Ethiopia

Ethiopian athletics legend Miruts Yifter, popularly known as the gear shifter, one of the world's greatest sporting figures - has died early on Friday at the age of 72 at a hospital in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The former Olympic champion was widely regarded as the greatest athlete of all time.

He had been suffering from respiratory illness; a condition that was complicated by sustained infections.

Miruts's funeral will take place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Addis Ababa, said the committee organized to facilitate the national high memorial service.

Tributes to the first Ethiopian who won double Olympic gold medals have been pouring in from across the world. The IAAF was the first to express its deep shock about the death of great Miruts Yifter.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is the other global sports body among those who sent messages that says the IOC is shaken by the death of the great athlete.

The Youth and Sports Minister Iristu Yirda said that he was deeply shocked when he heard the death of the Ethiopian legendary athlete who inspired most of the young Ethiopians to go into the athletics world.

"Miruts Yifter shook up the world. And the world of athletics is better for it," said the Minister.

He added, "The athlete had been courageous in the track, inspiring many young Ethiopians like Haile Gebre-Sellassie and Derartu tulu. He was an ideal athlete who introduced a new thrilling finishing style of running."

The Minister further said that Murits was "truly a great Ethiopian champion and a wonderful and passionate sportsman. He will be missed by all Ethiopians."

Tolosa Kotu who finished fourth in the Moscow Olympics in 1980 called him one of the greatest athletes he had ever run with.

Born in Tigray State in 1944, Miruts shot to fame by winning his first double in Moscow Olympics in 1980.

Nicknamed "Miruts the Shifter" the Ethiopian beat Kaarlo Maaninka of Finland in Moscow to win his first Olympic gold medals in 5,000m and became the first Ethiopian athlete to get two gold medals in one Olympics.

In the country's history his victory was a record double gold to be collected in an Olympic. Prior to him Ethiopia has never collected more than one gold medal. Abebe Bikila collected gold medals in Rome and Tokyo while Momo Wolde had gold in Mexico Olympics.

In 1976, he missed the Olympics due to Ethiopia boycotting of the Games. After Moscow, he made an attempt to train for marathon at the Los Angeles Games in 1984 but that didn't come a reality because the country once again boycotted the LA Games.

His successful achievements went beyond the Olympics: he won the IAAF World Cup four times in 5,000m and 10,000m in the late 1970s, he set a world half-marathon best of 62:57 in 1977 and helped Ethiopia to get gold two times at the world cross country championships in the early 1980s.

Asked how he would like to be remembered, Miruts once said: As a man who never gave up facing challenge. That he never sold out his people. But many people including Haile Gebre-Selassie say that Miruts has great inspirational power.

Many residents of Addis Ababa woke up on this chilly Friday to the news: Miruts Yifter is dead. The news of his death is on every local FM radios and the front page of the local newspaper reads simply "The Greatest" over the iconic image of Miruts standing victorious in Moscow Olympics with his fisted right hand up high.

"I wouldn't have thought he'd die in his early age," says Bililign Mekoya Head of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation. "I know him for years. Without a doubt he was our iconic son," he said.

Almost everyone has a personal story about Miruts. "I was a 12-year-old boy in 1980 when Miruts won gold medal in Moscow. It was a glittering moment in my life. Of course, I have seen victories after victories in athletics after that but that one was special to me," said the member of the Air Force. He said he joined the Air Force because of him.

Miruts Yifter, inspired world-class athletes like Haile Gebre-Selassie. "Miruts has been everything to me and my athletics career," said Haile Gebre-Selassie, the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics 10,000-meter gold medallist.

"When I started running, I just wanted to be like him. He is the reason for who I'm now and for what I have achieved," Haile who is the current Ethiopian Athletics Federation President said.

"A great man held me high," Haile said. "Go for what you want. If you dream it, you can achieve it. That was one of his beliefs."

Haile recalled listening to the radio as a little boy during Mirut's victory in Moscow.

"I used to doubt that he was a human being after all for achieving what he achieved back then," he said on Friday. "For me, he is the best-ever athlete Ethiopia ever had after the great Abebe Bikila."

Every one says that he was a unique athlete. At the same time the athletics fans attribute his great achievement due to the team work during his time. The then athletes who were popularly called "The Green Flood," enjoyed victories in a much synchronized way.

Miruts has seven children, most of them live outside Ethiopia.