Photo: @bamulanzeki/The Independent

Jailed Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere appeared at Jinja Magistrates Court.

Kampala — Security has been tightened at Jinja Chief Magistrates Court and Jinja town as jailed Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere is appears before Jinja Chief Magistrates' Court in connection with the charges slapped against him over Kasese killings.

The Omusinga who has been on remand since November 29, when he made his maiden court appearance, was this morning produced before Jinja-based court from Luzira prison, along with 163 of his subjects arrested over the fresh Rwenzori clashes. This will be Mumbere's fourth appearing since his arrest on November 27. At least 116 people were killed that day in a UPDF-led raid on Buhikira palace in Kasese Town.

Investigations

The State is expected to update the court on how far they have gone with investigations, legally referred to as "mention".

If the State is done with investigations, the Omusinga along with more than 163 of suspects whom he is jointly charged, will be sent to the High Court to stand trial.

If police investigations are not complete, the State will ask for an adjournment to another date, which is usually two weeks, to enable them tie the loose ends into the investigations. The criminal law in Uganda is silent on how long the State should take to carry out investigations into a criminal matter as the same may take several months or even years without being completed.

This same lacuna in criminal law has agitated former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye in the treason charges that he is facing as he has combed courts for the last six months with the state not concluding investigations.

Mumbere, 64, is facing grave charges ranging from treason, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, to malicious damage to property that attract death by hanging on conviction apart from the last two charges.

Fresh charges

At the last court appearance, King Mumbere was charged afresh alongside his royal guards who looked unwashed and were remanded to Luzira and Kirinya prisons respectively until today for mention of their cases. Some of the suspects come to Jinja court with rotting wounds and others did not appear before they indisposed.

Likewise, the prime minister of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Mr Johnson Thembo, was charged last Friday with terrorism-related charges and sent on remand at Kirinya Prison where he will also be brought back to court today for mention.

Bail application

This newspaper has learnt that the defense team is also today expected to get a date on which the bail application of the Omusinga will be heard.

The king has listed at least 10 grounds to support his release on bail pending the hearing of his case at a later date.