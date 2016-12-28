27 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolans Living Abroad Join Voter's Registration in Talatona

Luanda — Angolans living abroad have expressed their willingness to participate in the Angolan democratic process by joining in mass at the post of the Special Electoral Registration, opened Tuesday in Talatona, Luanda.

Like Talatona, the Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) installed four voter's registration posts in the province of Luanda, one in Cazenga municipality, as well as in the urban districts of Maianga and Ingombota (Luanda district).

Speaking to Angop at the Talatona post, some of the 30 students present in the opening hours of the campaign and who for the first time participate in the process said they are willing to exercise this act of citizenship.

For the management student in the Republic of South Africa, Zahira Capindissa, aged 20, the fact that she does so for first time it creates a certain expectation, so much that participation in the process was one reason for her return to Angola.

Zeferino Pintinho and William Augusto, students of the law course in Portugal, consider that, since voting is a right enshrined in the Angolan Constitution, where every citizen has the right to choose his/her leaders, registration is the fundamental step so that the will of one is exercised.

