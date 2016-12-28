Kenya: Kids Bear Brunt of Human Traffickers

CHILDREN and women in Sub-Saharan Africa are the worst victims of human trafficking worldwide, it has emerged. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), trafficking for sexual exploitation and for forced labour remain the most prominently detected forms. However, victims are also trafficked to be used as beggars, for forced marriages, fraud or production of pornography. UNODC said while women and girls tend to be trafficked for marriages and sexual slavery, men and boys were typically exploited for forced labour in the mining sector, as porters, soldiers and slaves. While 28% of detected trafficking victims worldwide are children, in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa, children comprise 62% of victims. The UN agency emphasized the link between armed groups and human trafficking, noting how armed groups often engage in trafficking, coercing women and girls into marriages or sexual slavery, and pressing men and boys to act as forced labour or combatants.

"People escaping from war and persecution are particularly vulnerable to becoming victims of trafficking," said UNODC Executive Director, Yury Fedotov.