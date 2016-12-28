Uganda: Firm in Deal With Ugandan Farmers to Produce Biomass Fuel

Ugandan firm Earth Energy Company Ltd will buy agricultural waste from farmers in the northwest of the country, from which it plans to generate some 20MW power to inject into the national grid.

Some 15,000 farmers will benefit from the biomass gasification project, earning an additional annual income of $720 each from the sale of agricultural residue.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it will support the project through its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), by giving Earth Energy a $993,000 grant.

Amodou Hott, AfDB's power, energy, climate and green growth vice-president, said the support to Earth Energy is part of the institution's efforts to scale up private investments in renewable energy.

"This will be instrumental in providing clean energy alternative to a country dependent on hydropower. It is the sort of catalytic role and impact one expects from Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa," he said.

Earth Energy is conducting preliminary studies for the project.

The company's chairman James Orima said the project is in line with Uganda's government goal to diversify energy production mix and evidence of AfDB's commitment to achieve universal access to energy by 2025.

"Earth Energy's biomass power plant will be the largest in East Africa, injecting extra needed power into Ugandan grid leading to industrialisation and helping the country move closer to a middle-income status," he said.

Biomass gasification entails subjecting organic waste -- plant residue and animal waste -- to high temperatures with controlled oxygen to produce hydrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and methane. The resultant gas is fed to a boiler to produce steam that is used to drive a turbine to generate power.

Biomass fuel is a major source of energy in sub-Saharan Africa.