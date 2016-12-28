26 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese and Ethiopian Sides Hold Session of Talks

Khartoum — A session of Sudanese and Ethiopian talks were held Monday at the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum, co-headed by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, and his Ethiopian counterpart, Wargana Gebeiu.

The talks between the two sides included the bilateral relations as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides agreed to continue the joint work and cooperation for realizing the common economic, political and security goals.

The talks between the Sudanese and Ethiopian parties came in the context of the current visit of the Ethiopian Foreign Minister to Khartoum.

