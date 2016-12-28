Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Chairman of Qatari Islamic Affairs and Endowments in UAE

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Kaabi said that the two sides have agreed on the exchange of visits and the continuous training in the coming stage for expanding the scope of Islamic culture.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received at the Guest House Monday the Chairman of the General Commission for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Mohamed Matar Al-Kaabi, and discussed the cooperation between the leadership in the two countries concerning the Islamic affairs and endowments.

