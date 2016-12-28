26 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Affirms Support to Recommendations of Annual Forum of Student Unions

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi has underlined the state concern with the Annual Forum of Student Unions recommendations, in which outcomes of national dialogue are incorporated.

Addressing the Annual Forum of Student Unions organized by the General Union for Sudanese Students at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall in Khartoum, Monday, Al-Mahdi stressed concern with performance of student unions and their plans for the year 2017.

He said assessment and evaluation of performance are required , referring to importance of holding such forums to make use of experiences.

The Assistant of the President said this forum is being held while the Country is witnessing political and societal development for completing the national dialogue , indicating to role of students in the national dialogue and implementation of its recommendations.

He commended the students and their achievements.

