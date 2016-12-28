Zambia: Justice System Reforms Progressing Well - Lubinda

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says steady progress is being made by the Government in the reformation of the legal and justice system to address challenges such as congestion in correctional facilities.

The ministry has, therefore, allocated a total of K1.4 million in the 2017 Budget to facilitate the completion of the programme of works for the Legal and Justice Sector Reform Commission.

Meanwhile, the Government notes the concerns over the pass-rate of advocates at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) as raised by various sections of society.

Mr Lubinda said the legal and justice reforms, which commenced in 2014, would be concluded soon to address issues such as the lengthy pre-trail detention periods of suspects and long distance to the courts, especially in rural areas.

He said, the Commission, which comprised 20 members was tasked to examine all aspects relating to delivering of justice, has far held public sittings in eight provinces.

"The remaining activities include holding public sittings in Luapula and North-Western provinces, respectively, carrying out research and verification activities, and compilation of the report," he said.

He said this in Parliament recently when he delivered the ministry's policy statement over his ministry's K275 million budget allocation.

On access to justice, he said the Government was working in collaboration with civil society organisation, and other justice institutions to ensure access to justice became a reality.

The Government was also committed to enhancing the capacity of the National Prosecution Authority to facilitate effective discharge of prosecution services.

"The activities in the 2017-2019 medium period will include scaling up decentralisation of the operations of the authority to provinces and districts. Further, the authority will incorporate 158 public prosecutors into its structure in 2017," he said.

This would enhance efficiency in the management of criminal cases, especially that all matters of prosecution fall under the office of the director of Public Prosecutions.

An amount of K36.7 million was set aside as a provisional budget to facilitate the implementation of that key intervention.

On ZIALE, he said the pass-rate was 'worrying' as it had an impact on number of advocates that were admitted to the bar.

"My ministry will endeavour to establish the cause for this worrying pass rate," he said.

ZIALE has since embarked on construction of a new campus at Silverest along the Great East Road.