Zambia: Women Entrepreneurs Vital to Economy

WOMEN entrepreneurship in Zambia is an emerging concept and very crucial for the country's economic growth.

The gender gap between men and women in business has now narrowed.

Earlier the mindset of people was that business is meant only for men, but this thinking has changed.

This is so because women entrepreneurship has hit a media tipping point. Women-owned entities in the formal sector represent a significant number of enterprises- a market worthy of attention by businesses and policy makers alike.

These entrepreneurs have cross the spectrum of micro to high growth-from supporting life to creating wealth.

They include hair salon owners, high tech visionaries and everything in between, all making critical economic contributions.

Women entrepreneurs tend to be more successful because of their trusted status in the community.

Current research suggests that women-owned firms outperform those owned by male counterparts.

However, what has not been recognised is that many uneducated women are also enthusiastically raising family incomes through micro ventures and reinvesting their earnings in their families and communities.

These women also inspire other women in their localities to pursue their dreams through entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

For instance, Mailes Muke, a Zambezi based woman entrepreneur running an organisation called 'Save Environment and People Agency' (SEPA) has been very instrumental in empowering women in her community through various initiatives.

Most recently, Ms Muke through her organisation SEPA acquired US$50 million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for implantation of the protection of International water-Zambezi river project.

The project is aimed at protecting the Zambezi River International Waters from human negative activities through building capacities to local communities along the river banks.

A total of 1,000 people benefited from this project which involved the plantation of five million fruit trees along the Zambezi River.

Even though grassroots female entrepreneurs are not undertaking their businesses at a commercial level, they are breaking barriers and inspiring other women to become self-reliant.

Unlike many working women who are finding it difficult to manage their professional and personal life, many females set an example.

The uneducated women entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, still do not have access to technical and financial support that can give a fillip to their businesses from a domestic to a commercial level.

This is the reason why WECREATE Zambia Centre, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), National Savings and Credit Bank (Natsave), and other organisations are now providing necessary support to help bring out entrepreneurial capabilities of women.

For example, WECREATE Zambia Centre has reached over 8000 women entrepreneurs in the country through offering them business growth tools and programmes.

Centre chief executive officer Nambula Kachuni says the centre has since inception reached 8, 900 women entrepreneurs in the country.

Ms Kachuni says having been the first women entrepreneurial center to launch in Africa, WECREATE had been offering physical, community like space that provided access to various entrepreneurship tools and resources to women.

The interventions carried out by the centre has resulted 2,743 directly and indirectly jobs being created with 871 businesses benefiting from the ongoing programmes.

Meanwhile, to address issues of financial inclusion among women, SIDA and Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSD) have spent £2,541,000 on women's financial inclusion programmes as of September 30, 2016.

FSD Zambia executive officer Betty Wilkinson says the goal of women's financial inclusion was to improve the financial capabilities of women, increase the range of affordable, convenient and suitable financial services available to women and female small holder farmers.

On the other hand, Natsave will spend about K2 million this year to support not less than 5,000 women entrepreneurs across the country.

So far the bank has disbursed a total of K 1.4 million to support women groups under the Microfinance programme.

The group lending facility was launched last year by the bank to help finance micro-businesses.

Natsave deputy managing director Mary Munansangu says the bank has so far managed to disburse K1.4 million to the various women groups.

"If you lend out to the clients you need to have some form of collateral but we allow these women to form groups in order for them to access the resources from across our branch network," Ms Munansangu says.

She says doing this will enable the bank to tap into the low income groups thereby including them in the financial system.

"Last year we provided financing to over 2,000 entrepreneurs under the Microfinance programme. This programme allows women to form groups of five people and enables them to have a bank account," she says.

Therefore, the need to improve the status of women and their role in economic development is no longer seen merely as issues of human rights or social justice but an important tool for growth.