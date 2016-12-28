Mauritius: Govt to Inculcate a Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct, Says PM

press release

The strategy of Government is to inculcate the notion of a responsible gambling code of conduct, in view of the fact that it is very difficult to completely eradicate gambling. The intent is to provide the proper framework for responsible gambling.

The Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, made this statement on 20th December 2016 at the National Assembly in reply to a parliamentary question on the status of progress regarding the proposed setting up of a Responsible Gambling and Capacity Building Fund.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth explained the rationale of putting in place the Responsible Gambling and Capacity Building Fund. Furthermore, the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) is already implementing its Roadmap on Responsible Gambling, he said.

In parallel, the GRA is in the process of holding consultations and engaging with all partners/stakeholders of the industry and the civil society at large, to develop the framework for responsible gambling, he added.

The Prime Minister also announced that the GRA and the Mauritius Revenue Authority are working closely to finalise the modalities of the collection and the transfer of the 2% levy imposed on all gaming operators, except for Lottotech Ltd. This process, he said will be completed by mid-January 2017, following the revision of the Memorandum of Understanding between these two Authorities.

In addition, he informed the House that the Managing Committee of the Responsible Gambling and Capacity Building Fund is being constituted and that the Director of Audit will be called upon to audit the accounts of the Responsible Gambling and Capacity Building Fund to ensure transparency.