Malawi: Chilumpha Mourns Wife - Ex-Malawi VP Denies Forming New Party

Wife for former vice president Cassim Chilumpha, Khalid Chilumpha, 57 on Monday died in Blantyre after a short illness and was buried same day per Islamic rituals.

Khalid, died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after midnight on Christamas Day.

She was laid to rest at her home Vinjenke Village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile, Chilumpha a lawyer and Senior Counsel (SC) has dismissed as "unfounded" rumours that that he has formed a new political platform under which he would run for president in 2019.

"I am not forming a new party. That is absolutely false," said Chilumpha who served as vice president of Republic of Malawi during the first term of late President Bingu wa Mutharika.

Chilumpha till has treason charge hanging on his dead which was slapped when he was vice presdeident allegedly for plotting to assassinate President Bingu wa Mutharika which was viewed as as political victimisation.

Relations between Chilumpha and Mutharika was frosty since Bingu wa Mutharika quit the former ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) which had sponsored him to power in 2004 to found his Democratic Progressive Party after spectacularly falling out with his predecessor, retired president Bakili Muluzi.

But Chilumpha remained in the UDF making it virtually impossible for the two to work together. Mutharika attempted to sack Chilumpha but the courts stopped him, saying that constitutionally the president does not have powers to sack his deputy.