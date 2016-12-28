Zambia: Kazala Drops Inappropriate Joke - Preaches Love & Forgiveness

27 December 2016

Suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala has dropped an inappropriate joke that made fun of Chainama Hills Hospital patients quickly replacing it with a message resonating a resigned tone of love and forgiveness.

Kazala had initially conveyed a mocking message a his official Christmas salutation. His advisors quickly moved in to ask him to drop the message as it was not befitting of his status as former lawmaker.

Shortly after deleting the message, Kazala crafted a different one which was like a sermon.

BELOW IS KAZALA'S NEW CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

Greetings to you all. May I take this opportunity to wish you Merry Christmas my friends and family of football.

Let's celebrate the birth of Jesus our saviour and use it as a testimony of him coming to judge the leaving and the dead in our lives.

Just as we have laws of the land, God also has given us laws to obey. Let's obey his laws, remember here on earth when you commit or break the law of the land, it doesn't go without punishment, this is the major difference God forgives without condition or punishment as long as you open up your hearts, he loves us all, most importantly God teaches to confess our sins and also forgive those that have trespassed us, that has been his only condition, that's the meaning of Christmas, forgive and give out.

