Kenya: Lucky Lotto Winner to Walk Away With Record Sh100 Million in New Year's Eve Draw

Nairobi — LOTTO is on New Year's Eve set to announce the winner of a Sh100 million jackpot in what will be the biggest lottery winning in East Africa to date.

Dennis Muigai, LOTTO's Director of Communications says this is a first in Kenya where Sh50 can win players Sh100 million

"When we came into the market, we were the first to do the Sh100 million jack pot and we estimated one winner should win in one year, and this is what we are actualising," said Muigai.

"We promote responsible betting by limiting entries to a maximum of Sh50. We don't want people to spend their savings on gambling."

The lucky winner will be announced on the eve of the New Year, a culmination of a year in which 1.3 million Kenyans have walked away with up to Sh10 million.

The lottery company, through its foundation, has been involved in CSR projects across the country spending Sh180 million over the last one year in food insecure counties as well as contributing Sh40 million to Kenya's Olympic team.

Muigai says the lottery firm takes its winners through a financial and psychological briefing to ensure the winnings are put to good use.

"Over the last one year, we visited a person who had won Sh3.2 million and found he had implemented what he planned to do: bought land, built a house and started two businesses."